Our family lives in the Sedro-Woolley School District. Eleven years ago we opted to send our kids to school in the Burlington-Edison School District for several reasons, including a quality K-8 system.
When our son entered kindergarten, B-ESD was ranked 125 out of 237 for quality school districts in Washington based on standardized test scores. Today, B-ESD is ranked 211 out of 245. Our family has been increasingly frustrated with the direction B-ESD has taken regarding many factors, including sensible use of finances, curriculum choices and disciplinary issues.
We believe leadership begins at the top, and now is the time to voice some fresh ideas on the B-ESD School Board.
Holly Nielsen’s kids attend Burlington-Edison schools, and her family has been directly impacted by the district’s failure to thrive. She has previously worked in both the Seattle Public Schools and the Burlington-Edison School District. She now works in the private sector within the mental health field. All of these experiences have shaped her perspective and qualify her to offer a new point of view within the B-ESD board.
Our kids deserve a quality education. We can B-E better. Please vote for change: Holly Nielsen for Burlington-Edison School Board.
Susan Bowser
Sedro-Woolley
