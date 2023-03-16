We have three major cable news networks. Sadly, all three are nothing more than padding for advertisements. It is a clever business model.
In truth, MSNBC, CNN and Fox News all pander to the political beliefs of viewers to sell teeth whitener and overpriced prescription medication that often has terrifying side effects.
CNN and MSNBC are left leaning. They style their broadcasts so that viewers can say “see, everything I believe is absolutely true.”
This is accomplished by carefully selecting which stories they will emphasize and which they will display in short segments or not at all.
For this reason, I long ago quit watching any cable news.
However, there is a substantial difference between the unethical model employed by CNN and MSNBC, and Fox News.
CNN and MSNBC are certainly “news” for profit. They shade the truth to reinforce the beliefs of viewers. It is a disgrace, but they do not broadcast misinformation.
Fox News tells lies.
There is no doubt that bumbling Joe Biden won the 2020 election. Trump’s election attorneys went 0-for-61 in 2021 court cases (USA Today). Several have been censored for unethical conduct.
Fox was well aware that claims of a stolen election were nonsense (New York Times). We know this from internal emails and texts captured as evidence in the Dominion Voting Machine case (New York Times). Until recently, Fox continued to push this falsehood.
Democracy demands a well-informed electorate. Yet in my mind CNN, MSNBC and Fox are little better than carnival hucksters, with Fox being the least reliable and most dishonest.
Do yourself a favor. Stop looking at this carnival freak show and read the Skagit Valley Herald. If our local newspaper publishes an opinion, it is clearly identified as such. The Skagit Valley Herald does not lie or massage the news to sell us soap.
