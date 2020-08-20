I voted for Nixon. I voted for Reagan. I was Republican through and through.
And then I learned what kind of man Nixon was. And I learned more than I ever wanted to know about how badly the “trickle down” theory fails America.
It wasn’t that I stopped being a Republican, it was that the GOP stopped being the party most like me. I wonder if Nixon or Reagan could get elected today, and I’m pretty sure they couldn’t.
The GOP is not my party, and it hasn’t been for awhile now.
I watched the kickoff of the Democratic National Convention, and I was thrilled to see John Kasich stand up for America. I always liked listening to Bernie; he has such vision for America. And Amy Klobuchar and her electric grin.
And a wonderful speech by former first lady, Michelle Obama. I could listen to her for a lot longer than the 18 minutes she spoke Monday night. It didn’t hurt having the show tied together by Springsteen and “The Rising.”
See, I never much cared for the pomp and chaos of the normal convention. People seeing how ridiculous they can make a very serious event. How many balloons could be dropped from the ceiling. Waste of time and energy and money.
No, THIS was the convention I’ve been waiting for.
I’m voting Biden/Harris on Nov. 3.
For those who used to vote Republican, come join me.
And may God save the USPS.
Kenneth Field
Burlington
