On May 25, George Floyd was murdered by police in Minneapolis. The crime was filmed in vivid, sickening detail and made public. The slaying outraged residents from coast to coast.
Protests demanding justice were held in cities large and small. In some instances, opportunists resorted to looting and destruction of property. It would not at all surprise me to learn that paid provocateurs infiltrated the demonstrations for the sole purpose of discrediting otherwise peaceful protests. To a degree, they succeeded.
TV stations broadcast confrontations over and over again. Oh sure, about 10 minutes out of each hour reporters would dutifully lament Floyd’s death, but the other 50 minutes focused mainly on the tiny percentage of wrongdoers.
It’s simple. No murder of George Floyd, no protests. One preceded the other. Stop the murders, and protests will stop. In that order.
Richard Austin
Mount Vernon
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.