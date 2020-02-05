I didn’t watch the Super Bowl. I was working. Congrats to Kansas City. I like Richard Sherman a lot, but I just can’t hack the ‘Niners.
I’m not going to watch the State of the Union Address either. I have no desire to watch a man who cannot tell the truth, even in his own interest. He will most likely speak in glowing terms about his phone call to Ukraine, how his cronies are wonderful, misunderstood servants of the public interest, and how the Senate trial clears him of all wrongdoing.
He will be wrong on all counts.
It is important to remember that nothing he says can be trusted. In addition, he has real talent at drawing the attention of his base with diversionary behavior.
He has a history of saying whatever he thinks his supporters want to hear, and failure to carry out his promises, and when he is discovered, he draws attention away from anything he doesn’t want seen.
He is like a magician who doesn’t want us watching his left hand while his right hand is doing ... absolutely nothing of value.
Kenneth Field
Burlington
