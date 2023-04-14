I’ve been troubled more than usual of late by the 2nd Amendment/Pro-Life crowd and the suffering that accompanies them wherever they go.
With the steady drumbeat of killings among the innocents and the oddly juxtaposed demands upon women’s reproductive rights, I’ve been unable to reconcile the private logic of people who want what they want no matter what anyone else wants.
There’s always been a little of that “crazy” banging around on the fringes of civilization, but it’s way past that now. Now … people believe. And it’s not a gentle sort of nuanced belief that things have a reason for happening as they do. No. This is a hard belief. Belief that brooks no dissension, even among its own ranks. It’s not borderline fanaticism. It is fanaticism.
I understand why, to some extent. Believing something is so much easier than choosing something. When you believe that Americans have the God-given right to bear arms, you don’t have to worry about all those pesky details, like children dying in classrooms.
When you believe that all life is sacred, it’s not your problem that women are forced to bear the babies of their rapists or die because they can’t abort dead fetuses. There is no such thing as nuance … not to a true believer.
Remember that song in West Side Story? “When you’re a Jet, you’re a Jet all the way.” If you believe hard enough, you’ll always have family. They’re your crowd. Your mob. “From your first cigarette, to your last dying day.” Until there are no other beliefs. Just yours.
