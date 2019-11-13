According to the Energy Information Administration, U.S. carbon emissions from energy production are down 11% from the historic peak of 2007, largely thanks to the displacement of coal by natural gas in electricity generation. By contrast, Europe’s climate measures have reduced carbon emissions by only about 8% in that time, while in the Asia-Pacific region carbon emissions have jumped more than 40%.
Given these statistics and the high cost to the United States, American participation in the Paris Accord to affect world-wide climate change appears to be an exercise in futility.
Shirley Conforti
Anacortes
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.