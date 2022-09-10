...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM SATURDAY TO 6 PM PDT
SUNDAY...
An Air Quality Alert for Smoke has been issued by the following
agencies:
Northwest Clean Air Agency
from 6 AM Saturday to 6 PM PDT Sunday.
The air quality is expected to be unhealthy to very unhealthy.
Everyone should stay indoors. Avoid all strenuous activity. Close
windows and doors if it's not too hot, set your AC to recirculate,
and use HEPA air filter if possible.
For current current air quality conditions, health precautions, and
additional information on wildland fire smoke, visit
www.nwcleanairwa.gov.
Wildfire smoke can cause burning eyes, sore throat, headache,
coughing, wheezing, shortness of breath, and worsening of heart
and lung conditions.
Weather Alert
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PDT SATURDAY
NIGHT FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER
ZONES 649, 650, 651, 654, 655, 656, AND 657...
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 649 North and Central Coastal
Strip, Fire Weather Zone 650 North Coastal Lowlands, Fire
Weather Zone 651 Central Coastal Lowlands, Fire Weather Zone 654
Central and South Puget Sound Lowlands, Fire Weather Zone 655
Black Hills and Southwest Interior Lowlands, Fire Weather Zone
656 Northeast Puget Sound Lowlands Generally Below 1500 Feet
and Fire Weather Zone 657 Southeast Puget Sound Lowlands
Generally Below 1500 Feet.
* WINDS...Northeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 20 percent.
* TEMPERATURES...In the lower 70s.
* TIMING...Friday afternoon through Saturday evening.
* IMPACTS....A combination of moderate breezes, low relative
humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to rapid rates
of spread and down-wind spotting on existing fires. If a fire
were to begin, air quality may diminish in the surrounding
area.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either imminent or occurring now. Any fires that develop will
likely spread quickly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
We spend an inordinate amount of time trying desperately to understand the behavior of the former president and his collection of ne’er-do-wells. There is no point.
Remember Kellyanne Conway? Her husband George Conway has probably the best answer to our questions regarding “Why does he do these things?”
Why does he encourage insurrection? Why does he tell his own supporters one thing and then do something else? Why does he defy the law at every turn? Why does he claim to be “the best” at everything when he is clearly not much good at anything except ducking and weaving? Why did he take classified material and then refuse to return it?
George Conway, a critic loud and clear, said: “Because he’s 5.”
That’s it. He’s a child. The moral and mental and emotional equivalent of a particularly stunted 5-year-old. And that may insult 5-year-olds.
