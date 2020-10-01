My grandfather fought in the first World War in Europe. He was not a sucker. My dad and several uncles fought in WWII, and they were not losers.
My uncle was shot in the neck by a Japanese sniper in the South Pacific. He struggled to swallow his food for the rest of his life. My stepdad was an army machine gunner at the bloody battle for Pork Chop Hill in Korea. He had nightmares for years after he got back.
Two young men in my graduation class were killed in Vietnam. Unlike the man occupying the White House, they all understood the concepts of honor, loyalty, integrity and service. They all now rest with their comrades in peace in veteran cemeteries, and they are all patriots — not a sucker or loser in the place. I will proudly join them there one day.
John Kuntz
La Conner
