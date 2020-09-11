It appears that Trump considers four of my fighter pilot teammates as suckers for having been killed while defending our country.
He avoided Vietnam with an excuse of bone spurs that apparently never affected his weekly golf game. No one in his family has ever served a day in a military uniform, but he feels free to disparage a Navy war hero like John McCain.
Not a single one of the seven commander in chiefs that I served under invited a Russian to the Oval Office to receive classified secrets. It is absurd and dangerous to befriend a dictator, like Putin, who wants to destroy America. President Trump is more of a threat to my way of life than all the missiles and bullets that were fired at me during 100 low-level missions over North Vietnam.
Speaking as a top gun fighter pilot, I will never respect or vote for an individual who trashes the military.
Lt. Col. Val Johnson, Ret.
Anacortes
