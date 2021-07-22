As Judge Randolph Moss said, “It was an assault on democracy. It left a stain that will remain on us.” (Skagit Valley Herald).
That’s true for me; I will never forget what I saw on the news that day. Police officers beaten by these traitors who rushed barriers, broke windows and trashed our Capitol.
“He’s hurt. He’s sad. Life is coming at him at 100 mph.” (Skagit Valley Herald).
This statement came from the attorney of Paul Allard Hodgkins, who was caught breaching the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.
Too bad that this insurrectionist is upset since he got caught trying to overthrow the government. Maybe he should have thought about what the repercussions might be for such a stupid, traitorous act.
Eight months in prison is not nearly long enough for what this perp or any of his cronies did by trying to subvert democracy and the will of the people. Not to mention how much the clean-up and repairs to the Capitol, and the cost of prosecuting these bozos is costing us, the disgusted taxpayers.
Julie Newman
Burlington
