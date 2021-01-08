As a senior citizen resident of Mount Vernon, I hope our county commissioners will not establish civil penalties for violations of the COVID mandates. I, like many others, hate wearing a mask. However, I wear it to be considerate to the people who are scared about getting COVID-19.
As far as the commissioner who recused himself saying that people would just see it as another right taken away, I agree. This whole handling of the virus is starting to feel like police state tactics. I, personally, have never witnessed someone refusing to wear a mask, so I wonder how prevalent this problem really is.
However, I do not agree with that same county commissioner’s alternate plan to just convince people that the vaccine is safe. Safe? There is not one person on this planet right now who knows if the vaccine is safe. No scientist and certainly no politician can know that information. We won’t really know for perhaps years what the long-term effects are.
This situation will get sorted out without granting health officers the power to issue civil penalties. Granting them that power is a slippery slope onto which I hope we never step.
Julie Kongs
Mount Vernon
