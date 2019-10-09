The Lyman History Committee hosted its annual hands-on cider pressing demonstration for Lyman fourth graders, as featured on the front page of the Sept. 30 edition. One photo showed students operating the cider press; another showed them drinking cider.
A letter to the editor detailed the health risks of consuming unpasteurized cider. We endorse those warnings and want to assure the public we only use and recommend pasteurized cider. No students were served unpasteurized juice.
Linda Mani
Lyman History Committee
Lyman
