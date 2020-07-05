Listening to the reading of the Declaration of Independence on NPR, I thought of John Locke, the English philosopher whose theories inspired that document. Locke imagined government as a “social contract” between people and their government. Under this contract, we the people give up our absolute autonomy and submit to the rule of law in exchange for security and protection, but only so long as the government respects our fundamental human rights.
Locke listed these as: life, liberty and property.
Writing the Declaration, Thomas Jefferson changed “property” to the more poetic “pursuit of happiness,” but otherwise appropriated Locke’s social contract theory intact: “to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed.” From this, both Locke and Jefferson derived a “right of revolution” against a state that violates basic human rights. In other words, when the state unjustly seizes your property, deprives you of your freedom without due process, threatens your very life – all bets are off.
I think of these stirring words in context of the upheaval following the murders of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and many other people of color. Why should communities of color respect a state that deprives them of their fundamental rights (life, liberty)? Why should they salute the flag that symbolizes that authority? (Of course, people who loot and vandalize — thereby depriving others of their property — should be prosecuted. I do not defend their actions.)
The Declaration of Independence 246 years ago launched a noble experiment in self-government. Over the years, political rights have been expanded to include: poor whites, former slaves, Native Americans and women. But the experiment is incomplete; we have much to do before all feel safe and protected.
We must end the stain of racism that is our original sin.
Anne M. Will
La Conner
