Thank you for your coverage of the very disturbing behavior of the Skagit Planning Commission members in their treatment of their fellow Commissioner Mark Lundsten. This non-elected board has for too long operated under the radar of most folks in Skagit. They wield considerable power on land-use decisions with very little accountability.
Lundsten is a man of courage and integrity committed to preserving the unique character of Skagit, protecting our natural beauty, and conserving our natural resources. He has been the target of sustained attacks by other members of the commission including the entrenched leadership who have accused him of a lack of respect for the sanctity of their decisions.
The Planning Commission’s stated purpose is to represent the broader public on questions of land use to the county commissioners. For the record, Lundsten is the only one who currently represents the concerns of our extended family to rely on science, best development practices, natural resource conservation and sound planning to protect the quality of life in Skagit. Voting trends for the past two decades indicate many Skagitonians share our views.
But, the other commission members continue to attempt to silence him in the most disrespectful manner through their votes to censure. (Your readers can watch the Commission meetings of Sept. 22, 2020, and Feb. 9, 2021, on Skagit21 Television.) It is time for the people of Skagit to start paying a lot more attention to what the Planning Commission is doing.
Thankfully, we have local reporting to help us with this task.
Christie Stewart Stein
Mount Vernon
