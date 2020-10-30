My husband was in hospice care with Hospice of the Northwest for nine months until his death in August. The level of care, compassion and commitment to excellence exemplified by his team of providers was hands-down some of the best quality medical care he received in his life-long trajectory with cardiac and stroke treatment.
As well, I am currently benefiting from bereavement services as I grieve this huge loss. I believe that the commitment to excellence in end-of-life and bereavement care will be severely compromised by a huge company buying and turning our nonprofit local hospice into a for-profit business. (Skagit Valley Herald, Oct. 25)
Hospice of the Northwest has high standards and ethics, people who absolutely love working and volunteering there, and a financial foundation well supported by the community. So: Why “fix” an already great thing?
Testimonies from employees of Bristol Hospice, owned by Webster Equity Partners, state that, after their buyout, staff cuts were made, the level of care dramatically fell, morale was low and turnover was high. Is this what we want for our community?
If Skagit Regional Health Care District 1 and United General District 304 are actually committed to quality hospice care, they will reject the sale of Hospice of the Northwest and let this fine nonprofit continue to do what is best for our community’s end-of-life care.
Elke Macartney
Anacortes
