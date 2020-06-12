Things are not always black and white. I want to start out by saying that the death of George Floyd was senseless and inexcusable. The charge of manslaughter against him is certainly justified.
While everyone is protesting and marching to bring awareness to his death, I would like to offer up the name David Dorn, which nobody is talking about. This man was 77 years old and a black retired police captain. He was married to a black woman and had children and grandchildren. He was described as a mentor to minorities and a strong community involvement. On Tuesday, June 2, this man was gunned down and left to die while being filmed and placed on Facebook while trying to protect a pawn shop from looting and destruction. The 24-year-old black man accused of shooting him wasn’t robbing the store to honor George Floyd but to only benefit his own self interest and greed.
I know the first response will be the “you must be a racist to ask questions like ‘Where’s the outrage for officer Dorn’ “?
Why doesn’t David Dorn’s life matter?
Like I said, it’s not always black and white.
Larry Burton
Burlington
