Re: Skagit County seeks feedback for agritourism study, Feb. 13.
I was intrigued by the article about agri-tourism. We are becoming a famous place, for our flowers, grains, spuds, berries, dairies, and sunsets that scarlet the sky. We watch the swans being called geese, and the geese being ogled by people with fleece-lined faces. Eagles and hawks, herons and gulls, boat hulls and dinghied sterns, we have lots of places where tourists go and learn.
Yes, the Salish Sea is right here, just down the Skagit River from you and me, right over there where “Buzzfeed” said La Conner was the coolest small town in the country. Well, we’re not nearly as cool as we could be.
Wouldn’t it be cool to catch a salmon from the town’s docks? Wouldn’t it be cool to catch Bonnie Raitt and Willie Nelson on stage together? It nearly happened a couple of decades ago, but some folks would rather say no to the tourists, oh no, they clog up the roads.
Well, figure it out, don’t just sit and pout. See the positive in those backups at exits 221 and 226, see a fiver turn into a 10, and before long you’ll understand why I see green when some folks only see red.
I learned the difference between selling my produce as commodity, and retail on the plate, a long time ago. Agri-tourism could easily have an aquaculture component, but this is oh so scary for some, somehow they think that fish are too difficult to raise. Oh yeah, those chickens and cows are really netting us a fat hog.
Let’s pull the log out of our eye and open up to opportunists that come falling manna-like from the sky.
Glen S. Johnson
La Conner
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.