The U.S. and South Korea reported their first coronavirus cases on the same day. South Korea prevented a calamity through an urgent, science-based and superbly coordinated response. Trump and his groveling cronies acted quickly, as well, not to stem the contagion, but rather to deceive the American people into believing its severity, extent and duration would be trivial.
Remember these? “Contained and under control.” “Like the common flu, gone by April.” “It is going to disappear, like a miracle.” “Anyone who wants a test can get one.” His “hunch” that the death rate would only be “a fraction of 1%.” “The Fake News and the Democratic Party” are deliberately “inflaming the coronavirus.” “The virus is their (the Democrats’) new hoax.”
And he is still lying, in recent days claiming he always knew this was a pandemic and that his own reckless failure to act sooner was somehow China’s fault. He wanted to end social distancing by Easter even though the results would be absolutely catastrophic. Millions of Americans are now in dire jeopardy, our economy is cratering and we are utterly unprepared.
Meanwhile, many of the brave, dedicated souls fighting on the front lines against the virus lack the most basic necessities — masks, gloves, protective gear, test kits, test facilities, hospital beds and ventilators, which Trump says, in his infinite folly, that we don’t really need. (New York Daily News)
The most important job of any president is to forthrightly and effectively lead.
Think of Abraham Lincoln and Franklin Roosevelt. Trump isn’t fit to shine the shoes of these great men. We now have the highest number of COVID-19 infections in the world. This ignorant, arrogant man has sown the wind, and our nation will reap the whirlwind.
May God have mercy on us all.
James Winchester
La Conner
