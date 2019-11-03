Current events challenge our self image.
If you are like me, you might be asking, as Americans “who are we?”
Much of my idealism about the nature of country is being eroded by immoral, criminal and dehumanizing actions of this administration and the amount of support it has from both the Republican Base (the voters) and the Republican Party.
I believe silence is complicit. If I am silent and don’t express my values of right and wrong, and if I dismiss what is going by saying “oh that’s just politics” then I am unwittingly endorsing the status quo.
Here are some self-identifying questions:
Is it OK that we have children in cages at our southern border?
Is it OK to abandon our allies the Kurds causing an untold amount of deaths of their people?
Is it OK to repeatedly lie?
Is it OK to be verbally abusive?
Is it OK to use gaslighting as political tactic?
Is it OK to use your political power to make you, family members, your associated rich?
Is it OK for any politician to hide their taxes?
Is it OK to obstruct justice because the president is above the law?
Is it OK for an elected official or his representative to collude with foreign government to interfere in our elections?
Is it OK to be racist and discriminate against people because the color of their skin or their religion or ethnic origin?
On and on.
We need to resort to whole world that is administration does not represent who we are by an overwhelming Republican defeat this coming election.
The moral failure of the Republican Party to stand up, cast a dark shadow of decay over the very label Republican. This Republican administration will go down by far as the most corrupt in our long history.
Hal Pullin
Mount Vernon
