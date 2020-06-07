Not running with the herd
Have you ever been struck with a strap as a child for no apparent reason?
Have you ever been punished for being a witness?
Have you lost your native tongue and with it your cultural heritage?
Have you learned your “other” country’s story was not the one taught in the U.S.A.?
Have you ever been in a winless fight while others just watched?
Have you felt that you had to run while others laughed?
Have you hid, hoping the storm will pass you by?
Have you been harassed or excluded in school in part due to your economic status?
Have you ever been ticketed for “speeding” while driving your parents when others are passing you by?
Has telling the truth cost you your job? More than once?
Have you defended others, only to be attacked for it?
It’s all been a bit inconvenient for me.
So are you are bit inconvenienced today? The sad part is, part of me is sorry, part of me is glad.
Whose fault is that?
Running with the herd can be just as inconvenient. I won’t do it.
Robert Pare
Bow
Get public back into government meetings
I have been concerned about citizen input at local government meetings since COVID-19. I understand not having meetings inside at local city councils, county council, school boards, etc. during Covid-19. Currently, they have been having the meetings on internet with poor quality sound and no live public comment.
I propose having the meetings live with outside social distance seating to keep people safe. Have IT departments record the meetings. Most communities have high school football fields with covered stands, which would keep people dry.
This allows, to me, one of the most important things for local government: live citizen input, which we don’t have right now. And live press there, too. Be like meetings a few months ago but outside. Doable.
Mike Anderson
Sedro-Woolley
