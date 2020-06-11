I have always wanted to understand when America was great, when we lost it and if Trump has accomplished it after 3 1/2 years.
His new slogan about Keeping America Great seems absurd during Black Lives Matter demonstrations, unemployment, the coronavirus pandemic, Bible photo ops, Blackhawk helicopters, regular Army troops, international feuds over G-7, U.S. withdrawal from the World Health Organization, ugly words for every Democratic governor, caging babies, taking away environmental protections, firing inspector generals, allowing no oversight by Congress, coming up with horrible nicknames for anyone that disagrees with him, the law and order president.
You could go on and on. I've seen replays of his re-election advertisements where all I hear them say is that he is not a nice guy. That is for sure.
Never-Trumper? I am really one now.
Eric Hanson
Anacortes
