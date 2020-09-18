Republicans used to announce that they were the proud party of liberty and patriotism.
They now appear to follow like good lackeys when Trump exhibits disdain for social distancing or masking to help avoid the spread of COVID-19.
Many of them even say it is a personal choice, a sort of badge of bravado, to go unmasked or to ignore social distancing, adopting a definition of liberty that does not include concern for the health of others. No big deal, right? Is this the Republican Party’s new liberty? Peer pressure to avoid masks and distancing has replaced common sense.
They went along when Trump called John McCain a loser for being captured during the Vietnam War. They followed the same behavior pattern when Trump called our dead soldiers and prisoners “losers.” Now he is trying to backpedal from all of it with the help of his media sycophants. Is mockery of the war dead and the prisoner the Republican Party’s new patriotism? This is a case of true Orwellian double-speak.
If there are those in the Republican Party who disagree with Trump’s statements, where is their chorus of voices?
I knew Republicans growing up. They weren’t like this bunch at all.
Gene Derig
Anacortes
