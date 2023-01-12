Two years to the week since the Capitol riot of Jan. 6, 2021, House Republicans again displayed their party’s penchant for anarchy.
Only after an embarrassing 15 votes, the newly minted Republican House finally established some semblance of order. The 118th Congress has named Kevin McCarthy as speaker, approved rules for the new session and taken its first substantive legislative vote.
The first vote of the new Congress told us a lot. Republicans voted to strip the IRS of the money from the Inflation Reduction Act intended to improve its auditing capability and customer service. Apparently, Republicans want neither. The IRS is their enemy. For them, hating the IRS is a matter of principle.
Considerations of principle also apply to two other Republican initiatives.
As part of the new Congress' rules package, Republicans voted to hamstring the Office of Congressional Ethics, an independent body charged with investigating possible ethical violations by congressional members (yahoo.com).
With so many Republican legislators complicit in the Jan. 6 insurrection now likely targets of investigation, it’s only logical that when it comes to ethics, the primary Republican principle is to have no principles at all.
The principle of no principles is also at play in the House Republicans’ promise to establish a judicial sub-committee to investigate the Justice Department for the prosecutions it has already brought against Jan 6 insurrectionists and those it might yet file against the former president and others who encouraged and orchestrated the attack (cnn.com).
Anarchy is a state of disorder due to rejection of authority’s existence or validity.
Following the path of those who attempted to subvert the 2020 election, by making the IRS, the Office of Congressional Ethics, and the Justice Department its principal targets, the Law and Order Party has confirmed itself as the Party of Anarchy.
