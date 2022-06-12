I am sick at heart over the recent cluster of mass shootings. The problem is not related to the decline of the American family. It is not even primarily caused by the massive mental health problem we now have in this country. The problem certainly has nothing to do with liberals or Democrats stripping patriotic Americans of their rights.

No, the problem is too many guns coupled with the poisonous influence of the National Rifle Association.

If we are serious about ending this pandemic of gun violence, we need to do what Australia, New Zealand and Canada have done. Outlaw all, and I mean all, semi-automatic firearms of any type or caliber. If you need a rifle or a shotgun, bolt, pump and lever action weapons are more than adequate for any legitimate purpose. If you need a handgun, buy a revolver.

No sane society allows its citizens unlimited access to military weapons designed specifically to kill as many people as possible in the shortest amount of time.

I have two guns — a High Standard pump 12 gauge manufactured in 1965 and a Colt .357 revolver from 1973. These are both deadly weapons, and I do not feel I need anything else to protect my home and family.

I started shooting on my Boy Scout 22 rifle team when I was 11 years old. I have owned guns and used guns for most of my life. I lived in rural Alaska for almost 25 years where firearms are kept in nearly every home. Oddly, I never saw anybody go camping or fishing in the bush carrying an AR-15 for protection. They would be ridiculed. Even the grizzly bears would laugh.

Outlaw semi-automatic firearms and high-capacity magazines now. Nothing else will stop this monstrous plague of killing.

James Winchester

La Conner

