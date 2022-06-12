...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
10 PM PDT MONDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands
and Admiralty Inlet.
* WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 10 PM PDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
Letter: NRA influence at root of our deadly problem
I am sick at heart over the recent cluster of mass shootings. The problem is not related to the decline of the American family. It is not even primarily caused by the massive mental health problem we now have in this country. The problem certainly has nothing to do with liberals or Democrats stripping patriotic Americans of their rights.
No, the problem is too many guns coupled with the poisonous influence of the National Rifle Association.
If we are serious about ending this pandemic of gun violence, we need to do what Australia, New Zealand and Canada have done. Outlaw all, and I mean all, semi-automatic firearms of any type or caliber. If you need a rifle or a shotgun, bolt, pump and lever action weapons are more than adequate for any legitimate purpose. If you need a handgun, buy a revolver.
No sane society allows its citizens unlimited access to military weapons designed specifically to kill as many people as possible in the shortest amount of time.
I have two guns — a High Standard pump 12 gauge manufactured in 1965 and a Colt .357 revolver from 1973. These are both deadly weapons, and I do not feel I need anything else to protect my home and family.
I started shooting on my Boy Scout 22 rifle team when I was 11 years old. I have owned guns and used guns for most of my life. I lived in rural Alaska for almost 25 years where firearms are kept in nearly every home. Oddly, I never saw anybody go camping or fishing in the bush carrying an AR-15 for protection. They would be ridiculed. Even the grizzly bears would laugh.
Outlaw semi-automatic firearms and high-capacity magazines now. Nothing else will stop this monstrous plague of killing.
