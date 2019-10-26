The mayoral election provides an opportunity for the citizens of Mount Vernon to vote for a change.
Challenger Sarah Nuanes will promote land-use policies that will result in the development of affordable housing for those who work in Mount Vernon but can’t afford to live in Mount Vernon. If you want workforce housing solutions that encourage employers who provide good paying jobs to locate their business in Skagit County, vote for Sarah.
If you want to support local business that depends on disposable income spending that comes with good jobs, vote for Sarah. If you want to stop the out-of-control rent increases that are driving residents out of Mount Vernon, vote for Sarah. If you want a leader who will make Mount Vernon a safer, more pleasant place to live, vote for Sarah.
Affordable workforce housing is part of the goals of the Comprehensive Plan Amendment the council approved in August 2016, but it has not been implemented.
The city must step up and help solve this crisis. Sarah is a collaborative leader who can create an environment where private-sector employers and nonprofit housing advocates can solve this housing crisis. Voting for Sarah Nuanes is a huge step in the right direction.
Dan Mitzel
Mount Vernon
