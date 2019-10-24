The time is now for change.
Throughout Sarah Nuanes’ professional career, she has shown countless times her desire and passion for leadership within the organization. She has retained invaluable staff and continues to develop those that she leads.
Sarah knows the importance of listening to those she works with in many different facets and also knows the importance of sound fiscal responsibility while finding solutions to issues that may arise. Her managerial skills have been honed in her almost two decades in the financial industry.
Not only has Sarah shown leadership in her career, but also in her outreach and community building here in Mount Vernon. She is active within the community.
Sarah knows the significance of partnerships and alliances with neighboring communities and those within our community. She has already built relationships that will only improve the well-being and structure of the city of Mount Vernon and its residents.
She will continue to find successes in projects started and has the leadership to complete projects that need to be finished.
It is time for new leadership and direction for Mount Vernon. That change is Sarah Nuanes.
Treva Votipka
Mount Vernon
