Remember those scary days in March when there was talk of two million or more deaths from COVID-19? Judging by the article of Sept. 23 (‘Unfathomable’: U.S. death toll from coronavirus hits 200,000), for some the answer is no.
This article is one of many that overlooks the fact that, bad as it is, this number is much lower than what we were told to expect. Like others, it also implies President Trump may be responsible for these deaths. Yet none explain in any credible way what should have been done differently. And there is a further problem with the “It’s Trump’s fault” narrative: Deaths are concentrated in states with Democratic governors.
Seven blue states in the Midwest and Northeast account for nearly 44% of deaths. Add in California and Washington, and the total is over 52%. (Worldometer)
The remaining states have done generally better. But if the death toll is the result of an inadequate federal response, why the geographic concentration?
You may be thinking that it is silly to compare New York to South Dakota. Exactly. So why would it have made sense for Trump to impose a uniform national policy, something that candidate Biden has proposed to do. The administration has done its job, competently providing resources to the states as they sought to cope with their unique situations.
Trump’s critics compare the U.S. death rate to that of other developed nations, some of which have done substantially better. This ignores the reality that the U.S. has a very different socioeconomic structure and health profile than many of these much more homogeneous countries.
Many people here in Skagit County believe that Gov. Inslee’s dictates fail to take local circumstances into account. Would it be better if the rules were made in Washington D.C.?
Mark Lijek
Anacortes
