As the COVID-19 death count rises, the nation is focused on numbers. Mass deaths in wars, natural disasters and pandemics naturally grab our attention.
But do numbers inform or mislead? It depends. How we treat them is what counts.
The president knows that, which is why he doesn’t like some numbers. As the New York Times reported, he “has expressed skepticism about the (COVID-19) fatality figures reported to him by his own experts.” Of course, he has. They make him look bad.
When the Dow is high, he likes that number, but when numbers don’t bear out his claims (the largest crowd ever to see an inauguration, the greatest economy ever), he offers unsubstantiated superlatives instead.
Whatever else one thinks of it, the Trump presidency does provide one important public service. It reminds us that we should not take numbers seriously until we carefully check their accuracy and question what they mean.
If we don’t, we volunteer to be victims of those liars and statistics Mark Twain warned us about.
I thought of this when I received a newsletter from a local state senator who presented a graph making the case that our state budget was massively out of whack because workers’ wages had not increased at the same rate as the budget.
His numbers may have been accurate, but because his array didn’t consider population growth, the massive school funding increase the state Supreme Court required, or the reasons behind lagging wage growth, like the power of monopolies to flatten wages, they were just squiggles on a page.
Though numbers have a way of seeming solid and real, they often add up to little or nothing.
A 100% wage increase sounds great, doesn’t it? Unless you start at $1 an hour and end up with only $2.
Ken Winkes
Conway
