President Trump believes if you tweet a lie repeatedly, it becomes truth. And his supporters will repeat those untruths. He will tell you he rescued the nation from Obama then lost to Biden due to a rigged election, but if you do the math, the sham is exposed.
Obama took over during the Great Recession with rising unemployment and sagging stock market. After eight years, unemployment dropped from 8% to 4.7%. The market more than doubled to 19,804. I will agree that Trump continued the trend with unemployment falling and stocks rising, but this was hardly a rescue. He just took what Obama started and kept going. Using a football analogy, Obama drove the team from the one-yard line to midfield and turned the ball over to Trump who continued the drive downfield. Unfortunately, he got sacked by COVID and fumbled.
Yes, COVID was the foe that Trump could not bully or tweet away. Instead, he needed to display honest, compassionate and empathic leadership to guide the nation during these trying times. Trump dismally lacked these skills and was unable to lead the country effectively. His presidency was rendered unworthy of a second term, and his own party agreed. This becomes evident when you look at the down ballot math in Washington where 164,415 more Republicans voted for Culp than Trump. That is how you lose the country by six million votes.
Instead, he tweets election fraud. Just contest the votes, because isn’t that what Gore did in 2000? Gore lost Florida by 537 votes and wanted to count uncounted ballots. Trump wants to discount 235,848 votes in two states.
Trump continues to fail at COVID 101 math. He tweets “99% of COVID patients do okay” but fails to mention that the other 1% results in a Pearl Harbor disaster every two days.
Numbers don’t lie. He does.
Dean Taylor
Clear Lake
