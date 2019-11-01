Dennis O’Neil is the best choice for Sedro-Woolley mayor. His degree in business administration/economics plus 23 years in banking and finance (including mortgage consultant) ensures he understands taxation and budget balancing.
Dennis opposes Proposition 1 because it removes forever the Washington State Levy Law “capping” and protecting taxpayers from a rise in their tax base. Property value assessments for 2020 will increase city revenue by a conservative minimum estimate of $600,000 to $1.5 million. All taxpayers’ utility bills (i.e. water, gas, electricity, phone, cable) also provide tax dollars to the city.
Prop. 1 is a tax on top of the 2020 city budget amount already allocated for continuous police services (double tax?). The ballot wording “loophole” means besides more police officers, funds raised from this tax can go for any expense including higher salaries for a mayor or city administrator. Current taxes already pay for administrative raises of 18% to 34% since 2015.
Help maintain Sedro-Woolley as a bedroom community, not a suburb of Everett. Shake up the higher taxes status quo and keep our city livable for everyone who wants to stay here.
Vote Dennis O’Neil for mayor. An excellent crusader for financial transparency and responsibility.
Robin Gillis
Sedro-Woolley
