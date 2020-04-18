I noticed an article on the front page of the Skagit Valley Herald on April 15 titled “Obama endorses Biden as the best leader for darkest times.” I must commend Obama for this appropriate endorsement. Biden fits the bill perfectly since he is already in the dark most of the time.
Lawrence Pirkle
Mount Vernon
