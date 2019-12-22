There have been many claims on both sides in the debates about impeachment of the president. Some I have agreed with, disagreed with, found amusing, etc.

However I am truly alarmed at a statement made on the House floor by Republican Barry Loudermilk of Georgia who said, when comparing the treatment of Trump with that of Jesus Christ, and I quote, the son of God had been "afforded more rights" by Pontius Pilate than the Democrats had given the president.

As a Christian this comparison makes me sick at my stomach.

I would hope others who are supporters of Trump would have the same reaction, but I have seen no such indication in any source I have read.

Perhaps this might be the time when supporters such as Franklin Graham would be offended.

Leslie Krous

Anacortes

