There have been many claims on both sides in the debates about impeachment of the president. Some I have agreed with, disagreed with, found amusing, etc.
However I am truly alarmed at a statement made on the House floor by Republican Barry Loudermilk of Georgia who said, when comparing the treatment of Trump with that of Jesus Christ, and I quote, the son of God had been "afforded more rights" by Pontius Pilate than the Democrats had given the president.
As a Christian this comparison makes me sick at my stomach.
I would hope others who are supporters of Trump would have the same reaction, but I have seen no such indication in any source I have read.
Perhaps this might be the time when supporters such as Franklin Graham would be offended.
Leslie Krous
Anacortes
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.