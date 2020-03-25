My name is Connie Funk and I live on Pleasant Ridge between La Conner and Fir Island.
As so many during this challenging time, I am looking for ways that I can brighten the days of others. As a long-time gardener and mosaic artist, I have a table on the road outside our home with free bouquets, plants and broken china and tiles to create mosaic projects with since many are home with children.
I have had the joy of creating mosaic projects with students over the years, and they really enjoy the process. Please come and help yourself. Bring your own box or take what you see. Be careful and safe with adhesives, sharp pieces, etc. There are many videos on YouTube on creating mosaics for home and garden.
If you are out driving to see the beautiful flower fields in the valley — (thank you flower farmers) — please stop and look at the free table at 13973 Dodge Valley Road, Mount Vernon. I will do my best to keep it stocked.
Blessings to all in our beautiful community.
Connie Funk
Mount Vernon
