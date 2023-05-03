Letter: Officials should be held to account for handling of Pederson case Darlene J. Scott May 3, 2023 53 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save I’m writing concerning the Roger Pederson cruelty of animals case, which has actually been going on for 20-plus years here in the Skagit Valley.Back in 2005 he got basically a slap on the hand with a small fine. Basically with a follow-up of nothing it seems.Where were the powers that be?The taxpayers of Skagit County are paying people to do a job. We have a health department, county commissioners, sheriff’s department, prosecutors and EPA.Where were these people during the last 20 years, while Pederson’s cattle were dying a slow and painful death from lack of feed and water?Then after the deaths, the bodies were left to waste away in the elements, contaminating rainwater that ran into ditches and the bay.All Pederson would have needed to do was ship some of his herd off to auction, and he could have bought feed for the remaining animals.As for not burying them, that’s why there is a dead animal service.Now they say he’s old. Well, not when this case actually started.There’s an old expression: If you don’t commit the crime, you don’t do the time.Not in this case it seems.People should think about what this case has cost them and remember it when elections come around.We elect officials thinking they will do a good job for us.Darlene ScottBurlington Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Kim Jong-um Donald Trump Politics Republican Hal Pullin Fbi Impeachment Trial Kim Jong-un Department Of Justice Parade Gun Owner Politician Crime Criminal Law Left City Sept Weaponry Policy Manufacturer Firearm Biology Medicine Law Welfare Trade Social Science Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Submit your event now. Local Events Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left. Trending Now Concrete superintendent killed after vehicle strikes tree Tulip farms to extend viewing season Local taco tops The Seattle Times list Martha's Place homeless housing complex ready for residents Guemes Island ferry workers on one-day strike Tweets by goskagit
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.