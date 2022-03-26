There's no question that the internal divisions in the United States make our country weaker and easier to take over.
While race, religion, abortion, etc. are wedge issues used to distract us from seeing our scary transition from democracy to autocracy and not paying sufficient attention to the very inequitable distribution of money and undermining of public institutions such as fair elections.
Oligarchs pay the smallest percentage of taxes based on the wealth of any group. They are abetted in this by politicians who permit the lobbyists of oligarchs to write tax laws that favor the rich and undermine corporate accountability. Campaign contributions grease these transactions.
Recall the $1.9 trillion tax cut passed during the Trump administration with mostly GOP support, which overwhelmingly benefited the wealthy without much concern about ballooning the national debt. Fast forward to the struggle to pass the $1.5 trillion requested for Build Back Better, which would largely benefit the poor and middle classes.
It's well-known that income inequality undermines democracy. It makes all but the wealthy feel insecure and burdens everyone with health care costs and the young with crushing debt for education or a place to live. National health care systems exist in most other developed countries but are stymied by Republicans in the United States.
Legislation is needed to require oligarchs to pay reasonable taxes. Divisions stoked by misinformation, and echo chambers must be healed if this country is to remain a democracy. It's imperative that we vote for democracy in November.
