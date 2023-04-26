and nuanceA recent writer wrote about fanaticism in the pro-life movement (“No nuance in fanaticism,” April 14).
I’d like to list a few other groups some might consider fanatical: MADD (Mothers Against Drunk Drivers), SPCA (Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals), 19th century abolitionists, ECPAT (End Child Prostitution and Trafficking), BLM (Black Lives Matter) and the pro-choice proponents who believe abortion should be unrestricted throughout pregnancy (a belief not shared by 80-85% of the population, according to 2022 Pew/Marist polls).
These groups tolerate no exception to their cause. Is being a fanatic necessarily a bad thing? I’m just wondering.
Despite what some may believe, the science of when a human organism’s life begins is long settled fact. It begins at fertilization. Modern-day proof of that would be in-vitro fertilization.
What do we believe about the human organism whose life is ended by abortion? When do we believe a human organism’s life should be protected by law? Is personal freedom ever trumped by the right of a human organism’s life to continue?
Answers to these questions draw the lines between hardened pro-choice and pro-life movements. Put bluntly, is abortion only a choice and personal freedom, or is it intrauterine child abuse? I suspect that most of the 1 in 4 women estimated to have had abortions since 1973 believe the former, as do others.
Present law in every state allows exceptions for abortion to preserve the life of the mother. (Guttmacher Institute)
Abortion because of the tragedy and violence of rape and incest occurs in less than 1.5% of all abortions. (USA Today) Most people support abortion for these exceptions. But does that number automatically justify the other 98% of abortions? I’m just wondering.
