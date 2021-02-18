Any true patriot of the American republic will have been sickened by Mitch McConnell’s unctuous sanctimony and hypocrisy in the impeachment trial of Donald Trump.
As usual, McConnell slimed his way through the impeachment proceedings, doing what was best for Mitch McConnell. Should the American experiment endure, McConnell and his traitorous co-conspirators will be judged harshly by history. But this is no sure thing.
Crazed by disinformation, both foreign and domestic, and herded together by shameless gerrymandering, the corrupt Republicans could easily overthrow the government by further packing the courts and turning Congress into a tribal cabal that ignores its duties. That is what they have done so far, so we can fully expect more of the same. Indeed, Trump was tried by his crony co-conspirators and enablers. That was quite a jury.
It is time to fully recognize that the United States is on the cusp of a neo-fascist revolution to disarm the rights of the people, which the founders championed, and turn our country into one more like Russia or Venezuela, with phony elections held by moneyed elites and justified by corrupted courts. That is political theater, not democracy.
This was on full display this past week, with McConnell and McCarthy leading the charge.
Douglas Mills
Burlington
