At winter solstice, the sun stands still in the heavens, gathering itself before its headlong rush toward spring.
It’s a time when we, too, pause to reflect on previous years and wonder what the next year will bring.
We know we will have a new president because the claims of massive election fraud made by the man stubbornly clinging to office are so unsubstantiated and untrue the lawyers filing his dozens of lawsuits have been careful to avoid claiming outright fraud. (theconversation.com)
We know the COVID-19 strangeness of our lives will continue, that deaths will keep mounting and that the vaccines designed to blunt its effects will be rejected by more than a quarter of Americans, most of them Republicans. (thehill.com)
We know the new president will, along with the nation, be confronted with manifold problems. Not only will he have a virtually unchecked epidemic and a massive cybersecurity breach to contend with, he will also have Republicans who eagerly support tax cuts for the wealthy again wringing their hands about the national debt and its effect on those grandchildren they intermittently worry about.
We know Trump will leave Washington, D.C. far swampier than he found it and much of the government — the U.S. Postal Service, the Justice Department — in shambles.
But there is even more we don’t know. We don’t know how many more convicted murderers, fraudsters or perjurers Trump will pardon before he leaves office. We don’t know if Trump vetoed the Defense Authorization Act because it contained a strong anti-corruption provision, requiring the kind of corporate transparency the Trump Organization shuns. (transparency.com)
And we don’t know how much more damage a spiteful Trump can and will do to the nation’s land, people and democracy in the next three weeks.
Ken Winkes
Conway
