I am curious what logical rationale Gov. Jay Inslee is currently using to continue any form of shutdown after watching thousands of people shoulder to shoulder for the last several days, many without masks.
Seattle Mayor Durkan stood next to the chief of police and dozens of others, most without masks, publicly on all local TV news channels. This was in the Washington epicenter of COVID-19.
And yet, if you have a small store, restaurant or bar, you can’t open. Yet in many places, and when you do, with limited customers.
What are we missing here?
Open all businesses now. Completely.
Dean Brittain
Mount Vernon
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.