I disagree with your opinion piece from the Ft. Worth Star-Telegram, “A Good Ruling for Speech Rights.” (July 3).
The SCOTUS decision in question — to go against the lower courts and allow a coach to stand in the middle of a public school football field and pray with his team — is not just a matter of the right to free speech.
It basically ignores the establishment clause, also from the First Amendment, which establishes the division of church and state.
That was one of the huge factors in the founding of our Constitution, but the author contends that the decision to allow this coach his platform is just a matter of free of speech.
How would they have decided if a coach who practiced Islam laid down his prayer rug to pray for the outcome of the game? They would scream that he was trying to pervert his young charges, and more that we can imagine.
This decision does not stand alone, but along with SCOTUS’ other decisions, follows the Republican playbook, not the Constitution.
The justices ignored the establishment clause in endorsing the unique religious thought that life begins at conception. They maintained that separation between church and state does not allow a state to refuse to fund religious education. They have even overruled the fact that government must have a secular purpose in enacting legislation, once again writing out the establishment clause.
This is, and was always meant to be, a country that does not subscribe to one religion but establishes respect for all religions.
James Madison stipulated that all citizens must be given the right to their own conscience through the U.S. Constitution. This includes the rights of conscience of the young people who feel compelled to obey their coach.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.