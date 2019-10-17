Sedro-Woolley city taxpayers should vote no on Proposition 1.
Go online to see the new property tax assessments for 2020. The increased values average from $20,000 to $105,000 per house. The state education tax will add $1.30 per $1,000 in 2020, an increase of $390 on a $300,000 house. Add the $168 for Prop. 1 to that ($558 total increased taxes). Between 2015-2018, administrative city employees received 18-34% salary raises. My garbage/sewer bill increased by 18% ($1,427 per year). Coincidence?
Lifting the property tax levy lid will give the City Council carte blanche freedom to raise taxes without our vote. Only city taxpayers will pay for these public safety services, but all Sedro-Woolley city and county residents will benefit.
Think about the future when you will turn 65 on a fixed income but your taxes keep rising.
Robin Gillis
Sedro-Woolley
