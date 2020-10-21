Voting no on Referendum 90 allows voters to repeal Senate Bill 5395, the Comprehensive Sexual Health Education Bill passed by the Legislature last spring.
It did not pass a curriculum, but did establish basic standards and benchmarks. Kindergarten through third-grade students would receive instruction in social emotional learning. Standards include self-awareness, self-identity, managing feelings, making choices, empathizing and getting along with others.
Teachers, however, do not teach from standards and benchmarks. They teach from lesson plans. One of the state’s approved lesson plans comes from Rights, Respect, Responsibility. The lesson plans that address self-identity use pronouns like “they” and “them” for an individual, rather than “he” and “she.” The plans place children into cis and trans gender categories and describe multiple genders. Anatomy lessons are too advanced for 5-year-old children. Lesson plans for older children include illustrations and explicit human sexuality content.
As a retired college anatomy teacher, I find these lessons inappropriate for K-12 students. State and local Republican candidates, like Loren Culp and Bill Bruch, oppose Referendum 90. Our schools should concentrate their efforts on basics like reading, writing and math. Please vote no on Referendum 90.
Val Mullen
Sedro Woolley
