How many times over the past few decades have we seen a well-managed, financially successful company or organization run into the ground after it was taken over by private equity investors whose only interest is in making money? How frequently have we seen new owners cut corners and fail to invest in or improve the original business? The answer: too often.
The mission statement on Webster Equity Partners’ website states, “Our mission is to deliver superior returns for our partners. ...”
Do proponents of the sale of Hospice of the Northwest to this out-of-state equity investor firm truly believe it will improve the care and level of service for local hospice patients?
I add my voice to those who have urged the commissioners of Skagit Regional Health Care District 1 and United General District 304 (owners of our local Hospice of the Northwest) to reject the notion of selling our local organization that is financially sound, functioning well, and supported by the community to Webster Equity Partners, a for-profit, out-of-state entity.
Hal Rooks
Anacortes
