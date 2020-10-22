Reject Referendum 90.
Gov. Inslee signed SB-5395 into law in the middle of the COVID epidemic.
This bill is harmful and will sexualize our children. The curriculum teaches "affirmative consent" starting at the fourth-grade level. "Affirmative consent" in the words of the bill means a "conscious and voluntary agreement to engage in sexual activity" or simply put, "a proper way to ask people to have sex." The curriculum instruction must be inclusive and use language that recognizes all members of a protected class under the state civil rights act. It will include all gender identities, gender expressions and sexual orientations.
This is not about the health of our children. This is promotion of a political, sexual agenda.
We must protect our children and preserve parental rights with local control. Vote “Reject R-90” on your ballot, and we will accomplish this.
Deanna McDougle
Mount Vernon
