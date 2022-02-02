Blinken and Nod and Milley and Austin, too. Are we really ready to follow these guys into war with Russia, even a proxy war?

Does this make any sense? Have these guys given us any reason to think they have the capacity to handle this? They haven't even figured out how to keep food on the grocery shelves.

And what is the reason for this war? Ukraine is a democratic, sovereign nation, with secure borders. It is our duty to defend democracy, any place in the world. Putin just wants to invade so he can set up his own style of government. 

Or maybe it is just as Putin says. He doesn’t want a neighboring state in alliance with NATO (i.e., U.S.) missiles. Does that seem unreasonable?

I recall in another hemisphere, Khrushchev and the Cuban Missile Crisis. The United States was not happy. But we had leaders then.

How many wars have we as a country successfully conducted? After WWII, where we had good leaders and excellent generals, we seem to go downhill, dramatically. Can we count Afghanistan and Iraq where we exported freedom, after the weapons of mass destruction ran its course? Vietnam? At least we could compare the Afghanistan withdrawal, not favorably.

Or maybe we have to prove we have a strong president. If we have to prove it, we don’t.  A weak president is not what the world needs. Putin is in a box we made. Do not expect a good outcome. 

Jeff Holmes

Anacortes

