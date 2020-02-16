The BLM projects the drilling of 96,000 new oil and gas wells by 2040 (NRDC). It's no wonder why Trump is so eager to cut Bears Ears National Monument by 85% and Grand Staircase-Escalante Monument by half.
Where else can dirty energy companies find such a deal to dig all those holes at two bucks an acre?
Ignoring the legalities of the Antiquities Act, Trump moves forward to fulfill the the politics of the destruction platform of the GOP. Some people claimed “they'd never touch our parks.” Well, think again America. Two monuments at risk puts all at risk. Yellowstone, Yosemite, Mount Rainier, the Arctic National Refuge — take your pick.
Bears Ears National Monument is a place of immense beauty but more importantly is a cradle of Native American history. It is the place where Native peoples have buried their ancestors, where they go to pray and worship. It's the place they gather healing medicines and perform sacred rituals. It's their Holy Land. Without the monument protections, their burial grounds, natural cathedrals, sacred artifacts, air, water and land will be desecrated. It's an aggressive move forward by those who will take the public out of public lands for political gain.
It's insanity to drill for dirty energy at this ravaging speed in the face of climate change. It's sacrilegious to mine coal, potash and uranium in places that were set aside for their natural and historical amenities. It's capitalistic amorality, predatory economics and poison politics that insist destroying public lands is best for business.
Our parks are our inheritance. They've been passed down through love and generosity to the American people. They are places where many feel the presence of God and their connection to the whole of creation. Let your voice be heard. Save these national treasures.
Teresa Dix
Mount Vernon
