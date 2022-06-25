I am saddened by the Supreme Court decision on Friday. I will no longer be financially contributing to any institution that refuses to support a woman’s right to make decisions about her body. I believe in life and I would never make the decision to have an abortion. I do thank my church for guiding me in making the choice for life. I also know that choice was made from a deeply personal and religious viewpoint.

A fundamental principle of our Constitution is the separation of church and state. On Friday the conservative, far-right fringes of our society blurred those lines. The path is now cleared for states to completely ban abortions and to criminalize women and doctors. What is next? Ban contraceptives? Put women in burkas? Deny girls the right to an education?

If I’m sounding extreme, look at countries around the globe led by religious ideologues. What rights and opportunities do women have in those countries? Look at history. How many societies throughout time subjugated women to second-class status and denied them equal rights to men? The answer is most societies throughout time. My generation has taken these rights for granted.

For me this is a wakeup call. Our rights are in danger. Furthermore, Friday's ruling was made possible by the results of the 2016 election. What can citizens do? For me, I will stop supporting institutions or groups who do not treat women equally in practice and beliefs. I will vote and encourage others to vote. More voices need to speak up and express their viewpoints. The far right has been vocal. Look at the results. I sincerely believe that a majority of people in our country still believe in the separation of church and state and equal rights for women.

Rosa Matson

Anacortes

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.