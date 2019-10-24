After promoting the positive aspects of withdrawing U.S. troops from the Middle Eastern conflicts, namely the removal of troops from the Kurdish areas in Syria, President Trump proudly announced that American service men and women will be sent to Saudi Arabia.
He justifies this contradictory move because the “Saudis will pay” for them. Think about that. Our troops — someone’s child, daughter, son, spouse — are now for sale.
American military personnel sign up to be in the Armed Forces for a variety of different reasons, but becoming a mercenary was very likely not one of them.
Joni Swanson
Burlington
