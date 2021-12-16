Imagine a world where our president declared in January 2020 that COVID posed an existential threat to our people and our economy, that true patriots should listen to our scientists and help the aged and the medically fragile among us to stay safe by running errands and delivering their groceries.
A competent, humane president would have created a centralized system for testing and contact tracing. When the vaccines arrived, the president and members of Congress could have been vaccinated on television to encourage all Americans to follow suit.
We would have been hit, but it would have been nothing like the mess we face now. The University of Washington Institute for Health Metrics projects as many as 1.3 million deaths from COVID-19 by late February 2022.
A study by National Public Radio found that death rates in counties that went 60% or higher for Trump were 2.73 times high than in Biden counties. In October 2021, NPR reported the death rates in the reddest 10th of the nation were six times higher than the bluest 10th. With dangerous variants evolving regularly, it is certain that we are nowhere near the end of this plague.
Trump and his clowns are responsible for hundreds of thousands of deaths. They turned the White House into a super-spreader event. I accept that COVID booster shots will be part of my life for years to come.
I wear a mask and stay away from crowds. Even so, with so many unvaccinated, there is a solid chance that I will get sick. Why? Because millions upon millions of Americans have forgotten that freedom without responsibility is anarchy and forgotten that we share a sacred, common duty to protect our fellow citizens.
